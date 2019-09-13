Free English Conversation classes offered

Submitted by Better English in Tacoma.
Several church are working together to coordinate and advertise multiple free English classes offered through our local churches. No registration is necessary and will be available for the school year. They are:
Talk Time
Saturday Mornings 10:00-11:00 am – starts September 7th
University Place Library
3609 Market Pl W, University Place
Contact: karen@sunsetbible.com
Be On 6th
Monday Nights 6:50-8:30 pm- starts September 9th
Faith Presbyterian Church
620 S. Shirley, Tacoma
Contact: jonathan@betterenglishonsixth.org
Be at the Station
Monday Mornings 10:30-12:30 pm – starts September 30th
Sunset Bible Church
7909 40th St. W, University Place
Contact: karen@sunsetbible.com
Be on 38th
Thursday Nights 6:50-8:30 – starts October 3rd
Tacoma First Nazarene Church
3640 South M, St., Tacoma
Contact: dan@tacnaz.com
Be o n 104 t h
Wednesday Nights 6:00-8:00 pm – starts October 10th
Resurrection Presbyterian Church
5316 104th St. East, Tacoma
Contact: be104@resurrectionpc.org
