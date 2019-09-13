Free English Conversation classes offered

Submitted by Better English in Tacoma.

Several church are working together to coordinate and advertise multiple free English classes offered through our local churches. No registration is necessary and will be available for the school year. They are:

Talk Time

Saturday Mornings 10:00-11:00 am – starts September 7th

University Place Library

3609 Market Pl W, University Place

Contact: karen@sunsetbible.com

Be On 6th

Monday Nights 6:50-8:30 pm- starts September 9th

Faith Presbyterian Church

620 S. Shirley, Tacoma

Contact: jonathan@betterenglishonsixth.org

Be at the Station

Monday Mornings 10:30-12:30 pm – starts September 30th

Sunset Bible Church

7909 40th St. W, University Place

Contact: karen@sunsetbible.com

Be on 38th

Thursday Nights 6:50-8:30 – starts October 3rd

Tacoma First Nazarene Church

3640 South M, St., Tacoma

Contact: dan@tacnaz.com

Be o n 104 t h

Wednesday Nights 6:00-8:00 pm – starts October 10th

Resurrection Presbyterian Church

5316 104th St. East, Tacoma

Contact: be104@resurrectionpc.org