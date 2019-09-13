Flag Lowering to honor Sgt. Dustin Ard

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Sergeant First Class Dustin B. Ard, 31, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Sgt. 1st Class Ard died from wounds sustained during combat operations in Afghanistan on August 29, 2019.

The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, September 13, 2019. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Saturday, September 14, or first thing Monday morning, September 16.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 3:00 pm, at the Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, Washington.