Creating a community of support for Lakewood students

Dear Lakewood Community… Thank you for your continued support of Communities In Schools of Lakewood and the students we serve! We invite you to gather with a community of supporters for an evening of fun and fundraising in support of ensuring ALL students succeed on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Together at “Soaring Into the Future – 2019” we will celebrate our students and alumni who have big dreams and are achieving in school and life!

CISL: In schools to help shape futures.

Soaring Into the Future – 2019

Wednesday, October 9, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM | Doors open at 5:30 PM

Chambers Creek – Environmental Services Building (9850 64th Street West; University Place, Washington 98467)

$20 Tickets (Before Sept 15) | $30 Tickets (Sept 15 and after)

Hear student stories and learn more about the incredible work of Communities In Schools

Enjoy yummy food and drinks | Enter for your chance to win raffle prizes

Bring your friends to learn more about Communities In School!

Learn more and purchase your tickets here. Hurry to save $10 with Early Bird Tickets through September 14th!

CISL at Lochburn Middle School

Contact us with questions or for more information: info@lakewoodcis.org or 253-267-5382