Award-Winning Thought Leader Kate Manne to Give Talks at Puget Sound

Philosopher Kate Manne will give two free, public talks at University of Puget Sound on Sept. 18 and 19. Part of the Brown and Haley Lectures series, her talks are titled “What is Misogyny? Concepts, Targets, and Triggers” and “Unassuming: On Epistemic Entitlement, Mansplaining, and Gaslighting.”

An associate professor in the Sage School of Philosophy at Cornell University, Manne is an acclaimed writer and thought leader. Her first book, Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny , recently won the 2019 PROSE Award for Excellence in Humanities and was named one of the books of the year by Times Higher Education , The Washington Post , and The Big Issue . She also recently was recognized as one of Prospect magazine’s Top 50 World Thinkers.

“In her academic and public intellectual works, Dr. Manne has meticulously documented different facets of misogyny that are pervasive in our daily lives, from overt instances such as domestic violence to covert instances such as the lack of proper uptake of sexual harassment victims’ testimonies,” said Shen-yi Liao, an associate professor in Puget Sound’s Department of Philosophy. “By illuminating connections between these different facets of misogyny, she shows how a humanistic perspective is essential to confronting our social ills.”

The Brown and Haley Lectures comprise an endowed series that champions events intended to make significant contributions to the understanding of urgent problems confronting society, emphasizing perspectives in the social sciences or humanities.

“The Brown and Haley Lectures committee received suggestions from across the campus, and selected the speaker who we thought best exemplifies the aims of the series,” said Liao. “We intentionally looked for a speaker who makes academic research accessible to the topic and whose work transcends disciplinary boundaries.”

Kate Manne at University of Puget Sound

Sept. 18: “What is Misogyny? Concepts, Targets, and Triggers”

7 p.m. | Tahoma Room, Thomas Hall | Event Page

Sept. 19: “Unassuming: On Epistemic Entitlement, Mansplaining, and Gaslighting”

7 p.m. | Tahoma Room, Thomas Hall | Event Page

Reception to follow in the Northwest Lounge, Thomas Hall