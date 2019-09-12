Utility work on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St. underway

Sound Transit’s contractor started installing utilities on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 3rd St. to S. 5th St. near Tacoma General Hospital on September 11. Access to the hospitals and medical centers is open. Two-way traffic is maintained on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. This work is expected to take eight weeks.

On Division Avenue, the contractor is installing utilities underground near J Street. Crews will return to Commerce Street this week to build foundations for Link power poles between 7th Street and 9th Street.

In Hilltop, crews continue utility work at MLK Jr. Way and S. 8th St. and will move on S. 8th Street between the alley and S. L Street. In addition, crews continue to install a new water line as well as Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 14th Street to S. 16th Street.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Division Avenue, Commerce Street, S. 15th Street, S. 8th Street, and Stadium Way.

When

Week of September 9

Where

Martin Luther King Jr. Way between S. 3rd St. and S. 5th St. – lane restrictions.

Division Avenue near J St. – lane restrictions.

Commerce Street between 7th St. and 9th St. – lane restrictions.

S. 8th Street between MLK Jr. Way and S. L St – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from s. 14th to S. 16th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Stadium Way from Division Ave to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Ave.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.