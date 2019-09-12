Sign Wave for a Safer DuPont

Submitted by DuPont Citizens for Paramedics.

DuPont Citizens for Paramedics is asking for you to join us for sign waving to support funding a Paramedic Program/Advanced Life Support services program in the City of DuPont.

Who: All supporters of the fire department and emergency services

What: Sign waving in favor of Proposition 1

Where: The intersection of McNeil and Center streets in DuPont, WA

When: Friday, 9/13 3:30-5pm

Why: Because we need your help!

Your Life is our Priority

Approving Proposition 1 will allow DuPont Paramedics to deliver advanced life support care to critical patients both on-scene and while being transported to the hospital.

Time is Critical

Approving Proposition 1 will provide your family with a paramedic response an average of 10 minutes sooner than current services utilizing mutual aid agreements with other agencies.

You Deserve a Higher Level of Service

Calls for emergency medical service have reached record numbers throughout Pierce County. Approving Proposition 1 will ensure Paramedics are available to you and your family 24/7/365, even during multiple EMS calls.

A Vote FOR Proposition 1 invests in our emergency medical responders with whom are dedicated to ensuring both ours, and your family’s safety. It also creates a retention program that grows incrementally to maintain and sustain a high level of service at a cost much lower than our neighboring cities.

Help us make DuPont a safer place to live

The proposed 2019 Paramedic Services Levy, or approved, will cost an additional $.66 per $1000 of your homes value; meaning the owner of a home valued at $350,000 will pay an additional $19 per month, or $231 per year. We believe your life is worth it.

DuPont Citizens for Paramedics

PO BOX 160, DuPont, WA 98327

DuPont4Paramedics@gmail.com