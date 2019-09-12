Lakewood Republican Women’s Annual PAC Fundraiser set for Oct. 12

Lakewood Republican Women’s Annual PAC Fundraiser will be held October 12, 2019 (5:30-9:00 pm) with a Ghouls & Goblins theme.

It’s gonna be a Spooky Soiree.

Keynote Speaker will be Senator Steve O’Ban and Representative Chris Gildon (Running for 25th LD State Senator).

The event will be at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club, 13204 Country Club Drive S.W., Lakewood, WA 98498.

RSVP: Karen O’Neill at 253-565-6029 or jk.oneill@comcast.net or mail your RSVP and check to LRW, PO Box 39462, Lakewood, WA 98496. Cost: $50. Costumes OPTIONAL.