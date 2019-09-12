KAAAW Exhibit Opens Sept. 23 at TCC

The Korean American Artist Association of Washington State (KAAAW) Exhibit at The Gallery at Tacoma Community College will be on display Sept. 23 – Oct. 25, 2019 (Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on days the college is open) with a reception on Sept. 26, 4-6 p.m. A Gallery Talk will be held Sept. 27, noon talk with exhibit artist Patsy Surh O’Connell. Admission is free.

Experience work by members of the Korean American Artist Association of Washington State. The KAAAW Exhibit opens with the beginning of fall quarter at TCC, and there will be an opportunity to meet the artists at the Sept. 26 reception.

Building 4 at TCC’s Tacoma campus, The Gallery is located near the corner of 12th and Mildred. Visitor parking is available in Lot G. Contact: 253-460-4306.