Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge Scheduled to Open on Sept. 14

The City of Tacoma will open the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge (formerly the Puyallup River Bridge located on Puyallup Avenue between Portland Avenue and Milwaukee Way) on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 14.

The bridge will have a weight restriction of 20 tons, double that of the pre-closure restriction. This restriction means that empty trucks to and from the Port of Tacoma may now use the bridge.

This project removed and replaced one-third of the bridge, starting west of the Puyallup River and extending to the intersection of Portland and Puyallup avenues. The project also replaced eight bearings, added new street lighting, sidewalks, bike lanes, and a new gateway structure.

On May 21, 2019, Tacoma City Council passed Resolution No. 40333 a resolution renaming the Puyallup River Bridge to the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge. The Puyallup Tribe of Indians and the City dedicated the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The Tribe’s Planning, Language and Historic Preservation departments worked with the City’s Landmarks Preservation Commission to rename the bridge and commemorate its significance.

For more information, visit the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge page.