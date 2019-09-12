Community scavenger hunt for young children, a new library learning service

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – This month, the Pierce County Library System launches a fun, new learning service, Our Community Adventure, a community scavenger hunt type of learning geared for families with young children. Our Community Adventure features a game board and activities to help families connect with each other and their community while learning and earning prizes.

“Opportunities to learn are all around us,” said Pierce County Library’s Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Our Community Adventure gives parents a fun guide to become more aware of those learning opportunities. With hands on, eyes open and feet walking, this new service tours families through their community, while learning and having fun.”

Young brains form fast, from birth to age five. Ensuring kids have nurturing, compassionate and healthy environments is a critical ingredient to ensure children are ready for school. Our Community Adventure provides families with exciting, low-cost experiences and introduces children to the big wide world of their community.

From reading together and visiting a community garden to donating to a food bank, the activities included in the Our Community Adventure game board are a combination of traditional learning, playing and connecting in and as a community. Adventure participants earn a reusable cotton book bag to fill with library books or other stuff!

Puyallup Public Library and Tacoma Public Library are collaborating with Pierce County Library to provide this learning opportunity. Families can get game boards in English and Spanish in libraries, online and at many government, non-profit and pediatricians’ offices around the county. Thanks to the Pierce County Library Foundation for sponsoring Our Community Adventure.

Our Community Adventure is part of the many learning tools the Pierce County Library offers, such as Baby Books to Go bags, Story Time, Play to Learn sessions and a vast selection of children’s books and movies.

Start the adventure today: www.piercecountylibrary.org/kids-teens/parents-caregivers/early-learning/Default.htm.