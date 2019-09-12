Caring for Kids Oktoberfest

Come and Join the Fun. Great Food. Great Friends. Great Fun. Oktoberfest.

Caring for Kids presents its annual Ram takeover fundraiser. A percentage of the proceeds from this event will go to support our kids in need by purchasing shoes, coats, holiday gifts and food for our emergency food packs.

Where: Ram Bighorn Brewing, 10019 59th Avenue S.W. / Lakewood

When: Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Time: 4:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M.

Great Raffle Prizes!

Bring your friends, family and co-workers. Caring for Kids, an all-volunteer organization, spends an average of $15,000 a month during the year to support our programs. Help us help our kids in need!

Diane Formoso 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net

Caring for Kids helped 1,842 kids in need with backpacks, school supplies and hygiene products in August. We also sent out 2,403 backpacks in May and June to prepare for the first weeks of school. Since January 2016 we have now distributed over 800 air beds to kids and families sleeping on the floor.