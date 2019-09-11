Wastewater treatment plant receives “Outstanding Performance” award

Pierce County’s Chambers Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant in University Place has received the 2018 Wastewater Treatment Plant Outstanding Performance Award from the Washington State Department of Ecology.

“We are proud of all the staff involved in running the Chambers Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant,” said Toby Rickman, Pierce County Planning and Public Works deputy director. “They work around the clock to protect the health of Washington’s waters while providing the highest level of service to our ratepayers.”

The award honors top-performing wastewater treatment plants statewide. Washington has more than 300 wastewater treatment plants. Pierce County’s plant is one of 110 plants that achieved full compliance with its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit in 2018. The plants were evaluated on permit compliance parameters which include water quality monitoring, reporting, spill prevention planning, pretreatment and operational effectiveness.

The Pierce County sewer system collects wastewater from a 117-square-mile area serving 294,000 people in the cities of University Place, Lakewood, DuPont, Steilacoom and a portion of Tacoma. It also serves the unincorporated communities of Parkland, Spanaway, Midland, South Hill and Frederickson.