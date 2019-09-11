UP for Arts Fall Arts & Concert Series!

Submitted by UP for Arts.

Celebrating Women in Song along with extraordinary jewelry, photography and watercolors await audiences at the UP for Arts 2019 Fall Arts & Concerts Series!

All events occur on Friday nights from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the University Place Civic/Library Atrium located at 3609 Market Square (36th and Bridgeport). Each performance pairs performing artists with visual artists.

Free parking is available underneath the library. Upcoming performances include:

Friday, September 27 – “Lyrica”

Lyrica, which is the Ladies Choral Ensemble of Puget Sound, will perform a diverse variety of pieces including “A World of our Creation,” and “In This Broad Earth Nestles the Seed Perfection” along with musical selections highlighting Walt Whitman, Katy Perry and Gabriel Faure. PLU Voice Faculty member and Bremerton Symphony Chorus Director LeeAnne Campos will direct this wonderful chorus along with an instrumental ensemble comprised of violin, viola, cello, piano and percussion.

Featured Artist Christine Johnson is a gifted jewelry designer whose work is inspired by nature. She loves adding texture and patina to her sterling silver and copper pieces which often include birds and nature. Christine’s self-described “boho-chic” designs can also be found at the Proctor Art Gallery.

Friday, October 25 – Cara Francis

Vocalist Cara Francis graces the stage with an easy sense of swing, quick wit and a playful yet heartfelt lyrical feel that delights audiences wherever she performs.

Her eclectic repertoire includes classics from the Great American Songbook, jazz infused pop from the 60s and 70s and some modern jazzy originals. Cara has performed at numerous Northwest festivals and has worked with some of the most esteemed musicians on the Seattle jazz scene including Greta Matassa, Kareem Kandi, Darin Clendenin, Clipper Anderson, Craig Hoyer and Mark Ivester.

Featured Artist Bruce Severeid is an award-winning photographer who finds great joy in sharing his love and vision of the beauty of our world through his fine art landscapes and wildlife photography. “To know that an image I have created touches someone emotionally is a gift that adds meaning for my work and further inspires my creativity.” Bruce’s work can also be found at the Proctor Art Gallery.

Friday, November 22 Vocalists Kristen Keymont and Brittani Farrell

Soprano Kristen Keymont has a Masters of Music in Vocal Performance and has performed with the Puget Sound Concert Opera, Bellevue City Opera, Tacoma Opera and Symphony Tacoma.

Farrell has a Master’s in Music Performance and is a middle school choir teacher at Baker Middle School in Tacoma along with teaching private voice, piano and violin at Cappella Music Academy in Bonney Lake. Her past performances include roles in “The Merry Widow,” “South Pacific” along with musical and vocal ensemble roles with Tacoma Opera, Fort Collins Opera, Symphony Tacoma and the Rocky Mountain Chamber singers.

Featured Artist Sonja Farrell is an award winning watercolor artist who loves capturing the essence of flowers and objects that capture nostalgia in her watercolor paintings. “I am passionate about the deep connection with nature that watercolor makes possible….and love painting close up flowers that draw the viewer in with a sense of intimacy.”

Admission for each UP for Arts event is $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for UP for Arts members. Tickets available at the door. For more info, visit www.upforarts.org.

Located next to the atrium, Anthem Coffee will have extended hours on concert nights! Enjoy coffee, tea, wine, beer, appetizers and light menu items…..visit MyAnthemcoffee.com to see the full menu!

Special thanks to Skelley Piano, Symphony Tacoma and UP for Arts for sponsoring the 2019 Fall series!