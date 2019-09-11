Take a Walk on the Wild Side, in the Middle of Lakewood

When was the last time you took a walk through the open prairie surrounded by wildlife, sat on a bench to bird watch or just enjoyed being away from it all for just a few minutes? We have it all right here in the heart of Lakewood. The South Sound Wildlife area is open to the public and invites you to come enjoy the outdoors.

Located on Phillips RD just across from Hudtloff Middle School, the South Sound Wildlife area is acres of space operated by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife for you to enjoy. The area is home and sanctuary for many of our indigenous animals including many of our local resident deer.

Part of the original Andrew Byrd land claim, this property has a rich history and many stories to tell of settlers that first came to our area (some 100 are even buried on the site in the Byrd Cemetery).

Started as a Game Farm in 1922, the property evolved into a hatchery and Urban Wildlife Interpretive Center. Over the past many years some of the facilities have fallen into disrepair or been abandoned as the use for the property has changed.

The public assess area is shown in the older Black and white photo from the mid 1960’s. This area is still here and is being restored by many of our local citizens led by the Clover Park Rotary Club. Cleanup has begun and will continue over the next many months. Special thanks to the many groups that have helped get this project started: Clover Park Rotary, Lakewood Rotary, Kiwanis of Clover Park, Young Life students, Oakbrook Homeowners Assoc, Pierce College students and people of our community that simply care about this unique area.

Want to get involved, Contact Alan Billingsley at alanb@toolpak.com and be part of this exciting community project. Our next work day will be October 12th from 9:00AM to 1:00PM.

In the meantime, go take a Walk on the Wild side and see this beautiful area for yourself.