Free Alzheimer’s conference focuses on nutritional health and creative alternatives

Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources, in collaboration with the Health Care Providers Council of Pierce County, will host “Food for Thought: Nutrition and Dementia”, this year’s Alzheimer’s Caregiver Conference theme.

The event is set for Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bellarmine Preparatory School, 2300 S. Washington St. in Tacoma.

The conference will feature a variety of practical information, tools and support to aid in the care of loves ones for caregivers, family members, and friends of individuals who experience Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

The conference is free and open to everyone, however reservations are requested online at Brown Paper Tickets or by calling 253-798-8787. Doors open at 8 a.m., program begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

A full lineup of presentations will provide family members and caregivers creative ideas and alternatives to help make meal time a much more pleasant experience.

Topics include:

Unlocking the Healing Power of Food

Alzheimer’s Focused Menus

Alternative Therapies and Resources

The Art of Alzheimer’s

Dance Happy

Music Mends Minds

Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with professionals and providers from the South Puget Sound region.

“The Washington State Plan to Address Alzheimer’s was issued in 2016,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “One of the goals of the comprehensive plan is to ensure the well-being and safety of people living with dementia and their family caregivers. One of the best ways to accomplish this is by making sure that people are receiving a nourishing diet to maintain their health and support their immune system.”

Alzheimer’s is now the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and continues to grow. Between 2000 and 2015 deaths from heart disease decreased by 11%. At the same time, deaths from Alzheimer’s have increased by 123%. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. Today, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

For more information about the event contact the Pierce County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 253-798-4600.