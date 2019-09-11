“Coffee & Conversations” with State House Representatives on September 24

Rep. Christine Kilduff and Rep. Mari Leavitt will host a small group conversation with 28th District constituents on Tuesday, September 14 from 7:00 to 8:30 a.m. at the Topside Coffee Cabin (Helm Room) in Steilacoom, 215 Wilkes St., Steilacoom.

Join Representatives Christine Kilduff and Mari Leavitt for “Coffee & Conversations” with Steilacoom constituents. Reps. Kilduff and Leavitt are hosting these community conversations every month in towns and cities around the district throughout the summer.