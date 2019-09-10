Update on shooting in Lakewood from Monday night

Submitted by Lieutenant Chris Lawler

At approximately 8PM, on September 9th, Lakewood Police were dispatched to a report of a person shot at the 7-11 located at 100th Street and Lakewood Drive Southwest. When the first units arrived, they discovered an 18 year old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Attempts were made to render aid, but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim had arrived in a vehicle and the driver had remained at the scene after calling for help. Two male subjects fled from the vehicle on foot and despite a K9 track, they were not located.

Detectives and Forensics were called to conduct an investigation and process the scene. It appears the shooting occurred in the vehicle and the victim was driven to the 7-11 for help. The circumstances surrounding the shooting and the identity of the two outstanding subjects is still under investigation. Detectives are actively working the case and cannot discuss specific details surrounding what happened at this time.

We hope to have more information to release as the investigation progresses and will provide an update when we can.