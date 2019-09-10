Mayor Pro Tem Selection Process Continues

The U.P. City Council is continuing the process of vetting and interviewing applicants for Council Position #4 Pro Tem. The position, which represents the entire City of University Place, has been vacant due to Council Member Ken Grassi’s extended absence due to illness.

A total of 13 residents applied for the position by the Aug. 19 deadline and 6 have been asked to participate in interview presentations to the City Council at a Special Meeting on Monday, Sept. 9. At that time, it is anticipated that the City Council will select the final two candidates for consideration and further interviews. The Council will officially cast their votes for the Council Member Pro Tempore appointment to Position #4 on Monday, Sept 16.

Per State law, citizens seeking appointment must be registered voters and residents of the City for at least one year prior to the appointment. The remaining members by majority vote may appoint a council member pro tempore to serve during the absence or disability. The duration of the appointment lasts until the excused council member signals their intent to again participate in Council affairs or their current tenure as a councilmember expires or their term of office ends.