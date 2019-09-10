Introduction to Podcasting Seminar set for Sept. 12

BD Local will host two 45-minute ‘informational’ podcasting seminars at their studios (1326 Tacoma Ave S) on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11 am and again at 5 pm.
Contact Bob at (253) 678-1420 or bdlocalbob@gmail.com for more information.
A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.
