The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Introduction to Podcasting Seminar set for Sept. 12

By Leave a Comment

BD Local will host two 45-minute ‘informational’ podcasting seminars at their studios (1326 Tacoma Ave S) on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11 am and again at 5 pm.

Contact Bob at (253) 678-1420 or bdlocalbob@gmail.com for more information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *