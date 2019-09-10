Aetna Voices of Health Campaign Kicks Off Online Voting

Tacoma, WA – HopeSparks Family Services announced today that it is a finalist in Aetna’s 2019 Voices of Health, a competition and celebration of grassroots non-profit organizations across the country that are working to address social determinants of health in their communities. Online voting will be available to the public between September 9 – October 13 at www.aetnavoicesofhealth.com.

All organizations participating in this year’s Voices of Health competition, including HopeSparks, were selected in April, during a public nomination period.

Aetna will award $20,000 to the organization that receives the most online votes in its market. Participating markets include: Atlanta; Central Pennsylvania; Charlotte, NC; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Detroit; Fresno, CA; Houston; Inland Empire, CA; Jacksonville, FL; King County, WA; Los Angeles; Louisville, KY; New York City; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh, Santa Clara, CA; South Florida; and Tacoma, WA.

“There are many children in this area that are living with toxic stress. No child should have to live in a frequent or prolonged situation where they experience emotional abuse, chronic neglect, exposure to violence or caregiver substance abuse. HopeSparks provides support for these children and their families and help them find their resiliency.”

HopeSparks strengthens families by inspiring courage and confidence to make a lasting change. We accomplish this through providing high quality and evidence-based family services that address the crucial needs of children and families. Our core programs are focused on behavioral health, children’s developmental needs, family support services, relatives raising non-biological children, and pediatric healthcare integration.

Campaigning for Votes

The Aetna “Voices of Health” website will feature a one-minute video from each organization describing how the prize money would help it further its mission. Organizations will be able to advocate for votes in different ways, including sharing their videos through social media and other communication channels.

To learn more about Voices of Health or to vote, visit www.aetnavoicesofhealth.com/