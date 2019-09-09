The 2019 Youth Basketball registration is now open!

The City of Dupont Recreational Basketball League is a city run program that allows boys and girls Kindergarten through 8th grade to progressively learn, develop, and play basketball in a fun & safe environment that promotes good sportsmanship among players, coaches, officials, and spectators.

The season runs from December to February. Practices and games occur inside the Steilacoom School District facilities located in Dupont and Steilacoom.

The basketball program is provided and managed by the City of Dupont Parks & Recreation department. Registration closes October 18th.

For more information please visit www.teamsideline.com/dupont.