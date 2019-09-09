Steilacoom Speakers series takes attendees on historical adventures

STEILACOOM – Take a trip back in time without the help of a plutonium-powered DeLorean. Explore local history and Shakespearean times with the Steilacoom Speaker series from the Pierce County Library System. This free monthly series features speakers from Humanities Washington and other subject matter experts.

Learn more at an upcoming event.

Washington on Wheels: Odd and Innovative Transportation Ideas from the Pacific Northwest, presented by Humanities Washington

Friday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m.

Explore the history and culture of travel in Washington state—from canoe journeys to flying cars—with author and broadcaster Harriet Baskas.

The Story of the Buffalo Soldier

Friday, Oct. 11, 3 p.m.

Patrick L. Hughes Sr. and members of the Greater Puget Sound chapter of the National Buffalo Soldiers 9th & 10th (Horse) Calvary Association give a glimpse of military history from 1866-1944.

From the Streets of Shakespeare to the Court of Elizabeth

Friday, Nov. 8, 3 p.m.

Discover what life was like in Shakespeare’s time. In this living history program, Tames Alan presents a look into the lives of the working class and the nobility during the Elizabethan era.

Who was Chief Seattle? presented by Humanities Washington

Friday, Dec. 13, 3 p.m.

Learn how Chief Seattle’s story still shapes the identity of the city of Seattle from David M. Buerge, biographer and historian to the Duwamish Tribe.

The series is at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier St.

Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

