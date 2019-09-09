Sound Transit seeks public input on Sounder expansion plans

Sounder has provided reliable, traffic-free service for Puget Sound residents for nearly 20 years. Sounder South ridership has grown nearly 30% since 2014. During the peak commute, each train carries an average of 875 passengers.

The Sound Transit 3 (ST3) measure approved in 2016 provided funding for capital improvements on Sounder South, such as longer trains and the potential for additional trips, as well as expansion to Tillicum and DuPont by 2036.

From September 10-24, Sound Transit is seeking public input on these capital improvements. Visit www.soundtransit.org/sounder-capacity to complete the survey, learn more about the project or sign up for project updates.

The first step is to create a strategic plan to outline which expansion projects will move forward. Planning for the first round of projects outlined in the strategic plan could begin as early as 2020, and Sound Transit estimates completing all expansion improvements by 2036.

Sound Transit will also be holding drop-in sessions at the following locations:

Tuesday, Sept. 10, Lakewood Farmer’s Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, Auburn Station, 3 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, Lakewood Station, 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12, Tacoma Dome Station, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15, King Street Station, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, Puyallup Station, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 17, Sumner Station, 3 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, South Tacoma Station, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19, Kent Station, 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 19, Tukwila Sounder Station, 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 21, Puyallup Farmer’s Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.