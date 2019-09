Herschel Walker, the 1982 Heisman Trophy winner and former professional football running back, will visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord Sept. 10 to talk about suicide prevention and about his battles with dissociative identity disorder. Walker will speak at two free sessions — Carey Theater, on JBLM Main, at 9 a.m., and he’ll speak again at the McChord Field Theater at 1 p.m. Sept. 10.

Related