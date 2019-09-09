CEO and COO Announced at Franke Tobey Jones

Submitted by Christine Hall – Franke Tobey Jones.

Franke Tobey Jones ushers in a new chapter with a historic past.

The Chairman of the Franke Tobey Jones Board, Jeff Watts, recently announced that Franke Tobey Jones has found their new CEO and she is already on the job! Judy Dunn, who has been in the Interim CEO role for the past year, has been chosen as the new CEO.

Judy Dunn, CEO at Franke Tobey Jones

“The Board unanimously and enthusiastically selected Judy given her long history of excellent leadership and financial expertise in serving the Franke Tobey Jones community,” says Jeff Watts. “We are exceptionally lucky to have such great talent in Judy to move Franke Tobey Jones forward with our new buildings. Judy is a proven leader who has demonstrated her commitment and ability to lead the organization forward. Judy has served with exceptional leadership at Franke Tobey Jones for many years.”

With more than 25 years of accounting and not-for-profit management experience, Judy is a great asset to Franke Tobey Jones. In addition to Accounting and Administration, Judy manages the Information Technology and Support Services functions. She has excellent management skills and has been invaluable in making sure Franke Tobey Jones remains a fiscally responsible organization. Graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Judy earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting. Her past and present community and civic activities include LeadingAge Washington, the YWCA Pierce County, The Fund for Women and Girls, Annie Wright School, and the Tacoma Farmers Market.

Bob Beckham, COO at Franke Tobey Jones

Also announced today was the decision to make the COO role permanent and to keep Bob Beckham in this role, a role he has served in since last fall.

Bob has over 15 years of experience in operations management and leadership. He was the Vice President of Operations for Sound Options, Inc. for six years before coming the Franke Tobey Jones. Sound Options provides in-home care and care management services to seniors and other vulnerable adults in the community. Previously, he worked 11 years for a 250-bed Phase 1 clinical research unit managing laboratory and clinical operations, and prior to that, he worked for the University of Washington and VA Hospital coordinating Alzheimer’s research. He volunteers in a variety of community organizations including Relay for Life, Healthcare Providers Council of Pierce County and the Multicare Institutional Review Board. He earned his BS from the University of Portland.

“It is evident that this current CEO/COO team of Judy and Bob has done an excellent job of creating a positive organizational culture, fully staffing the organizational leadership, getting the new buildings open and operational, and preparing us for the very exciting future of Franke Tobey Jones,” comments Jeff. “We couldn’t be more blessed and happier to have this collaboration. These are exciting and dynamic times and we have full confidence in Judy and Bob, our senior management, and all the excellent FTJ staff to lead us.”

Both Judy and Bob are thrilled to continue the positive changes that their teamwork has brought about during the past year. “It has been a very exciting time to help lead this organization,” says Judy. “With the opening of over 100,000 square feet of new buildings including a new 16-unit apartment building and a 71 resident Care Center encompassing both skilled nursing and memory care, I am thrilled to continue on in the CEO role for this outstanding organization.”

Franke Tobey Jones, celebrating its 95th year, is a vibrant, inclusive, caring, not-for-profit senior living community in Tacoma that serves approximately 200 residents. As a continuing care retirement community it offers everything from senior independent living, assisted living, memory care and long-term skilled nursing. The Mission of Franke Tobey Jones: To enrich and extend the quality of life for seniors in our community. As a non-profit organization, we provide senior residential services, a supportive continuum of care and innovative community outreach.