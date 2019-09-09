Anderson Island Kicks off 2nd Annual Film Festival

Submitted by Sean Griffin.

Buoyed by the success of its inaugural event in 2019, the Anderson Island Film Festival committee has selected 20 films for inclusion in this year’s festival. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept 13 with a red carpet gala, a highly acclaimed social highlight of the year in 2019. Red Carpet Gala tickets are available at $50 per person. Tickets to individual films or two-hour film blocks are $7 each, or 5 for $30. Tickets to the Saturday Sept 14 and Sunday Sept 15 films can be purchased at the Anderson Island General Store, or online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4327105

Octogenarians belting out rock, soul, punk and grunge

More than 50 filmmakers worldwide – including a number from Anderson Islanders – submitted films for the festival’s consideration. The 20 chosen range from an exploration of love in the face of Alzheimer’s disease to a profile of Dorothy Schuler, matriarch of the island’s Schuler clan.

A 21st film, “Boom” – a film about The Sonics, a group at the heart of the 1960’s Seattle Sound that inspired a later generation of punk and grunge bands, including Nirvana – was selected to be shown on the island at a later date. Some Sonics veterans live on Anderson Island or are frequent visitors to it.

2nd Annual Anderson Island Film Festival Kicks off Sept. 13

Other local and regional films endeavor to answer the question “Who Were Rudy and Oscar?” (Spoiler: They ran the Johnson Farm) and include a summary of works made by students at Anderson Island’s Youth Film Workshop. Among the international submissions, one out of Turkey attests to the fact that Anderson Island isn’t the only locale dealing with ferry issues.

At least two of the films will make their world premiers at this festival, and several filmmakers will be on hand for the event. Among the filmmakers on hand for the festival will be Vanessa Williams (“Side B”), Crisantos Chavez (“Seeking Color”), and Guljan Toktogul (“Alexandra”). Also attending will be Tami Oldham Ashcraft – the survivor of the cross-Pacific sailing adventure upon whom the film “Adrift” is based.

When Goats Flew from the Cascades to the Olympics

Film lengths range from 1 minute to 2 hours and will be shown in blocs of about 2 hours.

The Anderson Island Historical Society’s Archival Building, 9306 Otso Point Road, will be the venue for all film festival activities. Anderson Island is accessed via a beautiful, 20-minute Pierce County Ferry ride from Steilacoom.

The Anderson Island Film Festival is sponsored by Island Arts, a non-profit organization.

Film Festival Schedule

Friday, Sept 13

Red Carpet Gala – 5:30-8 pm. Tickets, $50 per person, must be purchased in advance.

Saturday, Sept 14

10 am Dammed to Extinction

11 am When Goats Fly

11:30 Short Films – Block 1

Heart of the Clan

The Johnson Farm Story

Space Needle: A Hidden History

Side B

The Kaleidoscope Guy at the Market

2:30 When All That’s Left is Love

4:30 pm Young@Heart

7 pm Adrift

Sunday, Sept 15

10 am Short Films – Block 2

Knee High

The Shadow

Alexandra

Seeking Color

Island Youth Workshop film highlights

Voicemail

My Theatre

A Ferry Tale

1 pm Given

3 pm Echo in the Canyon

5 pm Awards Ceremony