Anderson Island Kicks off 2nd Annual Film Festival

Submitted by Sean Griffin.
Buoyed by the success of its inaugural event in 2019, the Anderson Island Film Festival committee has selected 20 films for inclusion in this year’s festival. The festival kicks off Friday, Sept 13 with a red carpet gala, a highly acclaimed social highlight of the year in 2019. Red Carpet Gala tickets are available at $50 per person. Tickets to individual films or two-hour film blocks are $7 each, or 5 for $30. Tickets to the Saturday Sept 14 and Sunday Sept 15 films can be purchased at the Anderson Island General Store, or online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4327105
More than 50 filmmakers worldwide – including a number from Anderson Islanders – submitted films for the festival’s consideration. The 20 chosen range from an exploration of love in the face of Alzheimer’s disease to a profile of Dorothy Schuler, matriarch of the island’s Schuler clan.
A 21st film, “Boom” – a film about The Sonics, a group at the heart of the 1960’s Seattle Sound that inspired a later generation of punk and grunge bands, including Nirvana – was selected to be shown on the island at a later date. Some Sonics veterans live on Anderson Island or are frequent visitors to it.
Other local and regional films endeavor to answer the question “Who Were Rudy and Oscar?” (Spoiler: They ran the Johnson Farm) and include a summary of works made by students at Anderson Island’s Youth Film Workshop. Among the international submissions, one out of Turkey attests to the fact that Anderson Island isn’t the only locale dealing with ferry issues.
At least two of the films will make their world premiers at this festival, and several filmmakers will be on hand for the event. Among the filmmakers on hand for the festival will be Vanessa Williams (“Side B”), Crisantos Chavez (“Seeking Color”), and Guljan Toktogul (“Alexandra”). Also attending will be Tami Oldham Ashcraft – the survivor of the cross-Pacific sailing adventure upon whom the film “Adrift” is based.
Film lengths range from 1 minute to 2 hours and will be shown in blocs of about 2 hours.
The Anderson Island Historical Society’s Archival Building, 9306 Otso Point Road, will be the venue for all film festival activities. Anderson Island is accessed via a beautiful, 20-minute Pierce County Ferry ride from Steilacoom.
The Anderson Island Film Festival is sponsored by Island Arts, a non-profit organization.
Film Festival Schedule
Friday, Sept 13
Red Carpet Gala – 5:30-8 pm. Tickets, $50 per person, must be purchased in advance.
Saturday, Sept 14
10 am Dammed to Extinction
11 am When Goats Fly
11:30 Short Films – Block 1
Heart of the Clan
The Johnson Farm Story
Space Needle: A Hidden History
Side B
The Kaleidoscope Guy at the Market
2:30 When All That’s Left is Love
4:30 pm Young@Heart
7 pm Adrift
Sunday, Sept 15
10 am Short Films – Block 2
Knee High
The Shadow
Alexandra
Seeking Color
Recommended for You
Island Youth Workshop film highlights
Voicemail
My Theatre
A Ferry Tale
1 pm Given
3 pm Echo in the Canyon
5 pm Awards Ceremony
