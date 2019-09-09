7th Annual Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest Set to Open This Friday

The popular three day Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest is set to open this Friday, 13 Sep. The festival, called FAB for short, is entering its seventh year and will once again feature popular films, original artwork plus lots of regional authors who will be discussing and autographing their latest books. The really good news is the entire event is once again free to the public.

The opening film on Friday is “The Last King of Scotland” starring Forest Whitaker as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin. Whitaker took home the Academy Award for “Best Male Actor” for his portrayal of Amin. Other films being presented include the magical “Midnight in Paris”, “Brooklyn” a deeply moving film starring Saoirse Ronan plus the hilarious dark comedy “The Death of Stalin”. The final film at 7 pm on Sunday evening is the classic, fully restored Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman WWII drama “Casablanca” voted the best Hollywood movie of all time!

Also note that FAB has added a new element to this year’s event. For the first time, an animated film designed to attract a younger audience has been included. The film, “Ratatouille” tells the story of a young rat named Remy who wants to become a Paris chef. The film won both the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for best animated film and is designed to appeal to “children of all ages”. The film is rated “G” and plays at 1 pm Saturday (14th) with free popcorn for attendees 12 and under.

A complete list of films and starting times is available at www.lakewoodfestival.org Attendees at each film will also be eligible to enter a free drawing for a RAM or Applebee’s gift card.

Flutist Jeannie Hill.

A special guest at the Art exhibit will be noted Puyallup watercolor artist Ron Snowden. Snowden will be providing public demonstrations of his unique creative techniques on all three days of the event.

And Rock – Blues legend Lee Oskar of “Low Rider, War” fame is generously donating several reproductions of his original artwork from his “Dreams We Share” collection. Proceeds from their sale will be donated to the FAB committee. Speaking of musicians, classically trained flutist Jeannie Hill is also set to perform at 3:45 on Friday and Saturday and at 4 pm on Sunday. Hill is a founding member of the Northwest Sinfonietta.

Another special guest will be local TV personality and author Dorothy Wilhelm. Wilhelm will take the stage and present her special brand of local humor at 3:30 Sunday. She will also be available during the day to swap tales and autograph her latest book “True Tales of Puget Sound“.

Other confirmed authors who will be present include Lakewood’s very own Susan Bacon author of the novel “Haunted Homes” plus authors Joan Brown, Peter Stockwell, Denise Frisino and many more.

Doors open at noon on all three days and a concession stand with freshly popped popcorn, candy and soft drinks will be available. Admission and parking are free for all attendees. Seating for movies and other areas is on a first come basis. The last film showing starts at 7 pm, author signings end at 6 pm. The McGavick Center (Bldg 23) is located on the campus of Clover Park Technical College at 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW.

So save yourself some loot and come and enjoy an entertaining and fun time at this FABulous Film, Art, Book Fest.