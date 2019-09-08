September 11 Remembrance Ceremonies Scheduled

In honor of the 18th anniversary of September 11th, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will hold two public ceremonies in remembrance of the 2,977 victims killed on that date in 2001. Those victims included 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 55 military personnel.

A morning ceremony will be held in conjunction with the City of Lakewood at 11:45 am at Lakewood City Hall, located at 6000 Main Street. An evening ceremony will be held at 5:30 pm at West Pierce Station 31, located at 3631 Drexler Drive W in University Place. The evening ceremony will take place in the 9/11 Reflection Park in front of the station, where a steel beam from the Twin Towers is on display, among other symbolic features.

These ceremonies are one small way for us to not only remember those victims in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in a meadow in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, but also to honor fire, police, and military first responders who serve and protect our families, our communities, and our nation, at home and abroad.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.