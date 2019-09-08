Public Hearing on Lakewood development code update kept open until September 18

The Lakewood Planning Commission has kept open the public comment period on the proposed 18A update until September 18. Included below is the link to the latest version of the Lakewood development code update.

View the draft code language as presented on September 4 here: cityoflakewood.us/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/2019_09_04_PC_Agenda-.pdf The September 18 materials will be available no later than September 13 at cityoflakewood.us/planning-commission/

More information is available at www.lakewood18A.org

The tentative legislative schedule is below:

September 18: Planning Commission discussion

October 2: Planning Commission action

October 14: City Council study session

October 21: City Council public hearing

October 28: City Council study session

November 4: City Council action