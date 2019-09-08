Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue in Tacoma for HOV construction

TACOMA – Travelers who use Interstate 5 through Tacoma during the week of Sept. 9 will continue to see overnight lane and ramp closures while contractor crews advance work on a new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge. Nearby at the State Route 16 interchange, crews are finishing HOV lanes and a new southbound I-5 auxiliary lane.

Overnight drivers will encounter single lane closures on both directions of I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road in Fife and South 48th Street in Tacoma.

Drivers who use 20th Street East in Fife will see daytime alternating one-way traffic from Earling Street to the Praxair driveway each day, Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, Sept. 9

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 12

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 exit to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit 132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 13

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Sept. 14

South 38th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Travelers are reminded to please continue to watch your speed in work zones and give construction crews the room they need.

Additional Pierce County maintenance and construction information is available at www.TacomaTraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.