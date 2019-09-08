Achieve school success with tools from your Pierce County Library

As classes return, your Pierce County Library is here to help with books and materials, online e-sources, and live tutors. Get the library help you need without leaving home with Pierce County Library’s Tools for Students.

From reports and science projects to class debates and learning new languages, Tools for Students can provide the help you or your student needs to succeed.

The following online homework resources give students credible and easy to navigate information:

Parents and teachers may also find booklists for every grade and accelerated reader lists to help improve student reading levels.

Happy back-to-school and learning!

Learn more at tools.pcls.us.