Achieve school success with tools from your Pierce County Library

As classes return, your Pierce County Library is here to help with books and materials, online e-sources, and live tutors. Get the library help you need without leaving home with Pierce County Library’s Tools for Students.
From reports and science projects to class debates and learning new languages, Tools for Students can provide the help you or your student needs to succeed.
The following online homework resources give students credible and easy to navigate information:
- HelpNow: Speak with professional real-time, online tutors that give expert help on essays to calculus.
- Gale Virtual Reference Library: Access hundreds of full-text electronic books covering a wide range of subjects from biography and business to law and literature.
- Gale Biography in Context: Review brief biographies with links to articles in newspapers, magazines, and websites.
- Culture Grams: Explore the cultures of hundreds of countries, provinces, and states, including famous people and recipes.
- Gale Opposing Viewpoints in Context: The content is ripe for budding debaters and curious students. Compare opinions, articles and reference materials about controversial topics.
- Science Online from Infobase: Discover experiments, videos, biographies, and science research.
- Pronunciator: Learn nearly 90 languages.
- SIRS Discoverer: Soar to the top of your class with this research tool for middle and elementary students incorporating articles from 1,400+ publications and selected topic websites.
Parents and teachers may also find booklists for every grade and accelerated reader lists to help improve student reading levels.
Happy back-to-school and learning!
Learn more at tools.pcls.us.
