TACOMA, WA – It’s that time of year where Sundays nights are once again filled with family, football, and fall! Why not add a feline to the mix?

Purrfect 12 Adoption Event

Still navigating the effects of a busy kitten season, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting the 12 day long “Purrfect 12” Adoption Event. Focused on finding adult and senior cats in the shelter their fur-ever homes, adoption fees for all adult cats (ages 6 months and older) and senior cats (8 years and older) are $12 off from September 12 – 23.

The Humane Society is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. View all adoptable animals at www.thehumanesociety.org.

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

Since 1888, The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has worked to protect animals, eliminate pet euthanasia, support pet owners, and enhance the relationships between animals and people. The Humane Society cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs, including a low-cost spay/neuter service, a Pet Food Pantry, and pet adoptions. The Humane Society adopts more animals than any other shelter in the state of Washington and has long been at the forefront of progressive animal welfare legislation. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.