Overpass repair brings nighttime SR 161 ramp closure at SR 512

PUYALLUP – Beginning Monday, Sept. 9, Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will make repairs to damaged concrete on the 94th Avenue East overpass that spans State Route 512.

The work will require several nights of sequential lane and ramp closures.

Monday, Sept. 9 through Wednesday, Sept. 11

The two left lanes of westbound State Route 512 approaching the overpass will close each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound SR 161/South Meridian Street on-ramp to westbound SR 512 will close each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

During the overnight work, drivers will use an alternate route. Crews are timing the work around the hours of the Washington State Fair.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.