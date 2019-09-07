Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue near JBLM

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord will close lanes and ramps on both directions of I-5 from 41st Division Drive to Thorne Lane for electrical work.

Overnight lane closures:

Southbound I-5 lane closures begin at 9:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, and at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Northbound I-5 lane closures begin at 8:30 p.m. each night Monday through Wednesday, and at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

All lanes in both directions of I-5 reopen at 4:30 a.m. each day.

Overnight ramp closures:

Monday, Sept. 9

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Northbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

41st Division Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday. The ramp closures for 41st Division Drive will not occur concurrently.



Thursday, Sept. 12

Southbound I-5 exit to 41st Division Drive will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.