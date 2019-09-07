Dance Theatre Northwest Auditions Scheduled for Holiday Performances

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

Experienced dancers with classical training are needed for upcoming performances of The Nutcracker, Holiday Shows, Arts Are Education, and other Community Arts Performances. Positions are open for Company members, Jr Dance Ensemble Members and Guest Performers.

DTNW Dancers from “Strike Up The Band” ~ Photo by Philander Eargle

SEPTEMBER 14TH at 8:50 AM is the next audition for DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST JR DANCE ENSEMBLE MEMBERS – (Ages 9-18) The audition requires advanced completion of a Junior Dance Ensemble performing member application and consists of participation in an Intermediate-level youth ballet class. No prepared variation or solo is required. Girls are asked to wear pink tights and ballet shoes, a black leotard, waistband, and to arrive with their hair secured up; they should bring pointe shoes if they are dancing on pointe. Leg warmers, extra shorts, jewelry, and skirts are not permitted in the audition class. Boys should wear black shorts or tights and a white t-shirt or leotard. White shoes and socks are preferred. Please pick up your applications as soon as possible. Be prepared and arrive early.

DTNW Dancers from “Russian” 2018 ~ Photo by Maks Zakharov

SEPTEMBER 14 – OCTOBER 6, 2019 (by Appointment) FOR DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST REGIONAL PERFORMING COMPANY MEMBERS & Guest Artists – (Teens/Adults ages 16 and up) The audition requires advanced completion of a performing company member application and consists of participation in an intermediate-advanced-level ballet class. After the class a prepared variation or solo is required. All dancers should have a strong double pirouette and be able to perform adagio combinations at or above the 90 degree level as well as petite and grande allegro combinations. Girls are asked to wear pink tights, black leotards and pointe shoes, and to arrive ready to do a Pointe barre and center with their hair secured up; they should also bring soft ballet and/or jazz shoes. Leg warmers, extra shorts, jewelry, and skirts are not permitted in the audition class. Boys should wear black tights and a white leotard or T-shirt. White shoes and socks are preferred. Active Professional Company Members–Not including Apprentice Members–who are available to perform and are in compliance with company contracts will be provided with a modest artists fee/stipend and other company benefits. All dancers should have previous performing experience. There may be some exceptions to the age rule if dancers are strong enough and attend daily classes.

DTNW’s Spring 2019 Jr Dance Ensemble Members

Call (253) 778-6534 for an application and audition appointment or send DVD audition and resume to: DTNW, 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24, University Place/Tacoma, WA 98466.

FOR SCHOLARSHIPS

For dancers ages 10-21 with 2 or more years classical ballet training. Also for boys age 9 and up who want to train in the intensive program. Please call (253) 565-5149 for an application and an audition appointment.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-(C)-3 Non-Profit Organization. Our goal is to provide American contemporary dance performances and ballet-based dance education; to maintain artistic integrity; and to offer the community an opportunity to experience dance as an important art form. Dance Theatre Northwest has been award for outstanding serving to the community and for artistic excellence.

DTNW students have gone on to receive scholarships in dance from Joffrey Ballet and PNB, Wayne State, Park Pointe, Montana, Barat Conservatory, Texas Christian, Southern Methodist, Chapman, and Arizona State Universities; to dance professionally (most recently at Pacific Northwest Ballet), in musicals and Touring Companies, work in college dance programs, and to teach professionally.