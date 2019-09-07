Council Candidate Forum Scheduled for Sept. 12

The public is encouraged to attend the U.P. City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Curtis High School Auditorium/Theater.

This is your opportunity to hear the candidates share their visions for the City’s future and get their views on current issues affecting U.P. If you are unable to attend the forum in person, you can watch it live on Channel 12 on Click! or Channel 21 on Comcast or on the City’s YouTube Channel. You can also re-watch it on YouTube after it airs.

The Candidate Forum is being hosted and moderated by the Tacoma-Pierce County League of Women Voters and will also include candidates for the Clover Park School District. Election Day will be Nov. 5, 2019.