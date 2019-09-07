An Evening with Carlene Carter

TACOMA, WASH.- Tacoma Arts Live presents country and rock music star Carlene Carter on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at Tacoma’s historic Rialto Theater. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now.

Carlene Carter comes from a long lineage of music history. She is the daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, and granddaughter of “Mother” Maybelle Carter. For the last forty years, she has established herself on the edgier end of country music spectrum, having recorded albums that blend genres of country, rock, and blues.

The singer-songwriter has recorded over twelve albums, most recently, Carter Girl in 2014. “The songs on this album cover three generations of Carter Family music, she explains that her album features songs from the original Carter Family, her mother, her aunt, and her new original song about the passing’s of June and Johnny Cash, mother and stepfather, called “Lonesome Valley 2003.”

Award nominations include the Academy of Country’s Music’s Top New Female Vocalist, and Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the Grammy’s, and her dynamic personality made her as a natural as VH1’s first country hostess with her own daily hour, The Carlene Carter Show.

Carter has spent the last few years on the road with John Mellencamp’s Plain Spoken tour, both as a support act and joining him in duets. She continues to carry on the Carter family legacy through her music career.

Tickets to Carlene Carter are $25, $35, $45 and are on sale now. To purchase tickets, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, or visit in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District or online at www.TacomaArtsLive.org.