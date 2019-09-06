UP Police Win Chili Cook Off !

Submitted by UP for Arts.

UP Police provided a hearty meat chili brimming with flavor that was selected “best chili” at the UP for Arts Chili Cook Off Benefit in late August.

Sponsored by UP for Arts, the chili cook off featured the UP Police Department vying against West Pierce Fire and Rescue for the Chili Championship title. Former UP Police Chief Mike Blair and UP Police Chief Greg Premo dished out their versions of a meat and a vegetarian chili while the West Pierce Fire and Rescue chefs included Prevention Battalion Chief Scott Adams, Lance Nelson, Todd Rohde and Fire Chief Jim Sharp.

Hungry attendees received “blind samples” of each of the four chilis before casting their votes for their favorites. The UP Police meat version (#2) was the top vote getter while the police vegetarian (#1) tied with the W. Pierce meat recipe (#4) followed by the W. Pierce vegetarian.

Besides the delicious chili, guests were treated to outstanding cornbread and refreshments followed by an awesome concert by the Neon Mustang band in the Curran Apple Orchard Park. “We really appreciate everyone who came out to support our first cook off,” said UP for Arts vice chair Debbie Klosowski.

All proceeds from the cook off will go toward the future “Forever Friends” sculpture for the Curran Apple Orchard Park. For more information, visit www.upforarts.org

This event was possible due to numerous community members who assisted in the event and/or donated items; however, special thanks are in order to the following for making our event a success:

Former UP Police Chief Mike Blair, UP Police Chief Greg Premo; West Pierce Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Scott Adams along with Lance and Christine Nelson; Costco; the City of University Place; Mt. Cross Lutheran Church; United Church of University Place and their church volunteers, Marilyn and Don Thompson, Karen and Bob Schwartz of the Pat Tillman Memorial Post 53 American Legion as well as several Curtis HS and ROTC student volunteers.