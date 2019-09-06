PreparedNotScared: Do You Have A Plan For You And Your Pets?

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

TACOMA, WA – Living in Washington means many of us are surrounded by the natural beauty that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. It also means we face risks of earthquakes, flooding, and more. If disaster strikes, are you and your pets prepared?

National Disaster Preparedness Month is recognized each September by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as an opportunity to promote “family and community disaster and emergency planning now and throughout the year.”

While many of us consider ourselves and our families when planning for disasters or emergencies, we must not forget our furry companions. According to the ASPCA, 62% of Americans have pets but 1 in 3 owners are not sure of what to do with their pets in the event of an emergency.

In addition to supplies for human family members, we recommend creating a travel bag for your pets. This can include:

At least seven days’ worth of bottled water for each person and pet

3-7 days’ worth of food

Litter or paper towels

Disposable garbage bags

Pet feeding dishes and water bowls

Extra collars, harnesses, and leashes

Blankets

A sturdy crate or carrier, ideally one per pet

Recent photos of your pets (in case you’re separated and need to make “Lost” posters)

Copies of medical records

Ensuring your pets are microchipped and the microchip has your most up to date information, getting a rescue alert sticker for your home, and arranging a safe haven for your pets in the event of evacuation are more ways you can be prepared. In the event of a disaster, we strongly urge all pet owners to never leave your pets behind!

About the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

Since 1888, The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has worked to protect animals, eliminate pet euthanasia, support pet owners, and enhance the relationships between animals and people. The Humane Society cares for nearly 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs, including a low-cost spay/neuter service, a Pet Food Pantry, and pet adoptions. The Humane Society adopts more animals than any other shelter in the state of Washington and has long been at the forefront of progressive animal welfare legislation. Learn more at www.thehumanesociety.org.