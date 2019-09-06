Pollinator Garden Pilot in Lakewood Aims to Increase Local Bee and Butterfly Populations

Submitted by Walmart.

In an effort to help increase local bee and butterfly populations, Walmart has launched a pollinator garden pilot at stores across the Pacific Northwest, including Lakewood. Pollinator gardens are currently located in 15 cities across Washington state including, Aberdeen, Arlington, Bellingham, Clarkston, Colville, Ephrata, Lakewood, Mount Vernon, Oak Harbor, Port Orchard, Pullman, Sequim, Spokane Valley, Wenatchee, and Yakima.

This pilot is part of the company’s larger commitment to use its size and scale for good and do business in a way that aims to enhance economic opportunity, encourage sustainability and strengthen local communities.

Walmart hopes that the initiative will inspire customers, associates and other members of these local communities to plant their own pollinator gardens. If you’d like to know more, the full Walmart press release can be read here.