Letter: Downtown Lakewood

Submitted by Bob Warfield, Lakewood.

Earlier this week, several readers took the city to task with objections to plans and expense recently expressed by completion of the new concourse at Lakewood Center – due for dedication Sep 14. The “Downtown” concept, vision and zoning provisions are available on-line at: lakewood.municipal.codes/LMC/18B.100.105.

The consideration to proceed with “Downtown” design and associated improvements signals the “coming of age” maturity Lakewood needs; a reflection of civic pride and collective enterprise. This is an investment in ourselves with strategic recognition that a prospective future is ours to shape, if slowly, as opportunity avails. Further, insight re the “QFC,” originally “Pay’N’Pak,” reveals city planners have done, and are doing, all they can to advance prospects for re-development of this commercial site.

The invitation to others for thoughtful investment in Lakewood responsibly begins with a little attention to ourselves.