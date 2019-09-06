JBLM artillery, mortars and demolitions training Sept. 7-22

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with artillery, mortars and demolitions Sept. 7 from 6 a.m., to 22 Sept., through 11:59 p.m. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs here.
