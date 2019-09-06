The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

JBLM artillery, mortars and demolitions training Sept. 7-22

By Leave a Comment

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day and nighttime training with artillery, mortars and demolitions Sept. 7 from 6 a.m., to 22 Sept., through 11:59 p.m. Public queries or comments about noise may be directed to #JBLM Public Affairs here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *