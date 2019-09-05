Washington On Wheels: Odd and Innovative Transport Ideas from the Pacific Northwest

Many innovations in travel have emerged over the years from Washington State, and Harriet Baskas will tell all about them on Friday, September 13th at 3:00 at the Steilacoom Historical Museum. This is the first in the fall series of Steilacoom Library Speaker Series and will return the series to the Museum venue.

From canoes to flying cars that really worked, Baskas will discuss both amusing and serious highlights of transportation history as well as why we travel at all and where we will go next! She will engage the audience in sharing stories of migration, memories of nervous first flights, those unforgettable car trips and what we think of autonomous cars and public space travel.

Baskas has an MA in Communications from the University of Washington and has created award-winning radio for NPR as well as managing several radio stations.

This event is free to the public, presented jointly by the Steilacoom Library and the Steilacoom Historical Museum. Make time to stop and visit the Vintage Hat Exhibit while you are there. Call the Museum at 253-584-4133 with any questions.