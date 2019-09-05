Volunteer today for the Kiwanis Park Playground Equipment Installation

Submitted by Mike Darrah, Kiwanis Club of Clover Park.

Have you ever wanted to help put together some of the amazing playground equipment that you see in parks and at schools? Well, now is your chance to not only see how it is done, but to actually assist in the construction phase of the new playground equipment at Lakewood’s Kiwanis Park.

Volunteers needed for the installation of this beautiful equipment at Kiwanis Park. Call today

Every piece of equipment is engineered and cut to specifications, all we do is piece it together under the direction of our certified playground equipment installer who will guide us step by step as we make this venture a reality.

The Kiwanis Park Signature Project, endorsed by the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park and encouraged by the City of Lakewood, raised $60,000 to purchase the equipment and now is seeking volunteers to help with the installation of the state-of-the-art, ADA approved, play structures.

The City of Lakewood committed to being responsible for all site preparation and for purchasing the wood fiber product for the cushioned base. Without their man power, financial backing and support this project would not be happening. But now, we need Lakewood volunteers to help make it a reality.

Please call today and ask for Bart Dalton, at Edward Jones, 253-581-3863 or Rachel Adler, at West Pierce Fire Department, 253-983-4564 and join other volunteers as we make this community project come true.

Well, here’s an idea. Make this a family affair and bring your children (ages 13 and over) and let them experience what it is like to volunteer, to give back to the community

So, select your AM or PM shift, bring your willingness to help (a strong back would help) and let us feed you lunch. Enjoy the day. Then step back and admire your handy work while watching the neighborhood children play on new, safe ADA approved playground equipment.

Thank you for helping us make Lakewood a better place to live and play.

Remember, IT’S ALL ABOUT THE KIDS!