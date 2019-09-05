Northbound lane on Stadium Way between Division and Tacoma Avenues back open

The contractor opened the northbound lane on Stadium Way/N. E Street/N. 1st Street between Division Avenue and Tacoma Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. Crews are finishing the construction for this summer near Stadium High School. They will return to complete the remaining construction in front of Stadium High School next summer. Welcome back to school.

In Hilltop, crews continue utility work at MLK Jr. Way and S. 8th St. and will move on S. 8th Street between the alley and S. L Street. In addition, crews continue to install a new water line as well as Link power poles on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 14th Street to S. 16th Street.

Looking ahead, the contractor will install underground utilities in front of Tacoma General Hospital beginning the week of Sept. 9.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 15th Street, S. 8th Street, and Stadium Way.

When

Week of Sept. 3

Where

Stadium Way between Division Avenue and N. Tacoma Avenue – the northbound lane will open on Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 8th St. – northbound lane closure at S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 8th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – street closure. S. 8th St. is closed on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from the alley to S. L St.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from s. 14th to S. 16th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Stadium Way from Division Ave to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Tacoma Ave.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.