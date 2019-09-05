Lakewood Chamber names finalists for Business of Excellence Awards

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2019 Business of Excellence Awards finalists, recognizing local companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship.
Over the years, the Lakewood Chamber has honored the area’s businesses and rising stars. “We’re proud to name the finalists for the Excellence Awards and to recognize the best of the best in Lakewood and the South Sound. Our honorees represent the highest standards of business practices” said Linda Smith, President/CEO of the Lakewood Chamber.
The three award categories are:
- Community Impact
- Workplace Excellence
- Business of the Year
The 2019 Excellence Awards honorees will be revealed at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Installation Luncheon on Thursday, September 12 at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club
The following businesses have been nominated in one or more of the three award categories:
- America’s Credit Union
- Dirty Deeds Cleaning, LLC
- Narrows Plaza Bowl
- Nisqually Markets
- Rainbow International Restoration
- Robi’s Print Design, Custom Framing & Camera Center
- Tacoma Trophy
- The Fairy Store
- The Plumbing & Drain Company
- TwinStar Credit Union
- Visiting Angels
- Walmart – Lakewood
