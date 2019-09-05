Lakewood Chamber names finalists for Business of Excellence Awards

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2019 Business of Excellence Awards finalists, recognizing local companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and community stewardship.

Over the years, the Lakewood Chamber has honored the area’s businesses and rising stars. “We’re proud to name the finalists for the Excellence Awards and to recognize the best of the best in Lakewood and the South Sound. Our honorees represent the highest standards of business practices” said Linda Smith, President/CEO of the Lakewood Chamber.

The three award categories are:

Community Impact

Workplace Excellence

Business of the Year

The 2019 Excellence Awards honorees will be revealed at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting & Installation Luncheon on Thursday, September 12 at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club

The following businesses have been nominated in one or more of the three award categories:

America’s Credit Union

Dirty Deeds Cleaning, LLC

Narrows Plaza Bowl

Nisqually Markets

Rainbow International Restoration

Robi’s Print Design, Custom Framing & Camera Center

Tacoma Trophy

The Fairy Store

The Plumbing & Drain Company

TwinStar Credit Union

Visiting Angels

Walmart – Lakewood