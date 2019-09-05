Exercise Yudh Abhyas 19 Kicks Off at Joint Base Lewis-McChord

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Soldiers with the U.S. Army’s 7th Infantry Division and the Indian army’s 99th Mountain Brigade officially began exercise Yudh Abhyas 19 with an opening ceremony at Watkins Field here, Sept. 5, 2019.

The 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, and Brigadier Naveen Singh, the commander of the Indian Army's 8th Assam, 7th Infantry Brigade, participate in opening ceremony of Yudh Abhyas 19 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 5, 2019.

The joint training opportunity partners the two allied armies as they build on the mutual trust gained from past bilateral exercises beginning in 2004.

The 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, discusses the Yudh Abhyas 19 exercise during the opening ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 5, 2019.

“As our Indian counterparts know, (Yudh Abhyas) exercise translates to “Preparing for War”, noted the 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson. “And nothing could be more important over the past 15 years of us working together than us preparing for war together. It started with platoons and companies conducting basic battle drills and today there are over 700 Soldiers participating in this exercise.

America's First Corps Band plays the national anthem during the opening ceremony of Yudh Abhyas 19 at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 5, 2019.

“We know our Soldiers are better after they train together,” Brunson concluded. “Both of our armies have gained a wealth of knowledge on how to fight in complex terrain all over the world. We have many lessons to share with each other. Coming together today gives us the opportunity.”

Bagpipers from the Indian Army play their national anthem during the Yudh Abhyas 19 opening ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 5, 2019.

The armies will face a myriad of tasks during the two-week training period. Although the opportunity will ultimately focus on techniques and tactics against a hybrid threat, the training will include expert academic exchange and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

A combined color guard of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team and Indian Army soldiers present their nation's colors during the Yudh Abhyas 19 opening ceremony at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Sept. 5, 2019. The 15th annual iteration of this bilateral training is designed toward enhancing the maturing relationship between the partnered armies as they continue to build a shared understanding during the two-week long exercise.

“After 14 days we will turn out as professional level performance as professional can be,” said Brigadier Naveen Singh, the 8th Assam Regiment, 7th Infantry Brigade commander. “As Maj. Gen. Brunson just said, we are here to understand each other’s way of functioning. We will cooperate, and thereafter understand the nuances of working in a joint environment.”