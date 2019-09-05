Bryan McNutt’s Folk Art on Display at DuPont Historical Museum

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Museum is pleased to host a temporary display of Bryan McNutt’s folk art through October 31, 2019. Bryan’s wood carvings and papier-mâché of chickens, dogs, mice, and other whimsical characters make you smile and laugh out loud.

Folk Artist, Bryan McNutt

A current resident of DuPont, WA, Bryon is a nationally known folk artist having his works exhibited in a number of prestigious galleries and collected by numerous private collectors. Some of his works reside permanently in museums including the Smithsonian in Washington DC. We invite you to view a sample of his works.

McNutt’s papier-mache chicken

The DuPont Historical Museum, 207 Barksdale Ave, is open Wednesday through Friday 10:00 to 4:00 and Saturday & Sunday 1:00 to 4:00. Admission is free with exhibits covering the Nisqually Tribe, Hudson’s Bay Company 1833 to 1870, DuPont Powder Works 1906 to 1976, and current day Weyerhaeuser Co. Northwest Landing. For more information please contact us at duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or call 253-964-2399.