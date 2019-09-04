Unemployment holds steady through the dog days of summer

The July employment report is out! The Pierce County unemployment rate held steady at 5.6 percent in July. The number of employed people grew to 414,669 and our total labor force climbed to 493,000 people.

July employment GDP (gross domestic product) figures are also out: Pierce County wrapped up last year 1.78 points ahead of 2017 (year-over change in real GDP), though with slower growth than we’ve seen in recent years.

Among employers, MultiCare outpaces the next four employers combined in terms of active job postings in Pierce County (707).

The number of Registered Nursing jobs dropped this month, but demand is still very strong (556 postings).

Retail Sales continues to be the top job among all postings, and accounts for 7% of job ads.

See the interactive report at the Workforce Central website.