The 46th Annual Steilacoom Apple Squeeze

On Sunday, October 6 from 10 am-4 pm in historic downtown Steilacoom, come join in the fun.
The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding this annual fund-raising event with a lot to interest visitors.
- Press apples into cider, stroll the street fair of hand-made crafts.
- Cosmo’s Dream and Country Dave and the Pickin’ Crew will provide toe-tapping music all day.
- Eat great food including apple pie and ice cream in Town Hall, apple fritters and cider floats, hot spiced cider!
- Pick up some award winning pre-squeezed jugs of cider by Lattin’s Country Cider Mill.
- Children’s activities will be available, the Steilacoom Tribal Museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museum and Wagon Shop will be open. Wander through the Nathaniel Orr historic orchard.
- There will be pony rides from noon to 4.
- See spinning and weaving demonstrations and browse the vintage and reproduction apple labels in Town Hall.
We promise a great day of fun and autumn celebration.
For more information, call 253-584-4133.
