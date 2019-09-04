The 46th Annual Steilacoom Apple Squeeze

On Sunday, October 6 from 10 am-4 pm in historic downtown Steilacoom, come join in the fun.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding this annual fund-raising event with a lot to interest visitors.

Press apples into cider, stroll the street fair of hand-made crafts.

Cosmo’s Dream and Country Dave and the Pickin’ Crew will provide toe-tapping music all day.

Eat great food including apple pie and ice cream in Town Hall, apple fritters and cider floats, hot spiced cider!

Pick up some award winning pre-squeezed jugs of cider by Lattin’s Country Cider Mill.

Children’s activities will be available, the Steilacoom Tribal Museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museum and Wagon Shop will be open. Wander through the Nathaniel Orr historic orchard.

There will be pony rides from noon to 4.

See spinning and weaving demonstrations and browse the vintage and reproduction apple labels in Town Hall.

We promise a great day of fun and autumn celebration.

For more information, call 253-584-4133.