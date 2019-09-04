The Suburban Times

The 46th Annual Steilacoom Apple Squeeze

On Sunday, October 6 from 10 am-4 pm in historic downtown Steilacoom, come join in the fun.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding this annual fund-raising event with a lot to interest visitors.

  • Press apples into cider, stroll the street fair of hand-made crafts.
  • Cosmo’s Dream and Country Dave and the Pickin’ Crew will provide toe-tapping music all day.
  • Eat great food including apple pie and ice cream in Town Hall, apple fritters and cider floats, hot spiced cider!
  • Pick up some award winning pre-squeezed jugs of cider by Lattin’s Country Cider Mill.
  • Children’s activities will be available, the Steilacoom Tribal Museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museum and Wagon Shop will be open. Wander through the Nathaniel Orr historic orchard.
  • There will be pony rides from noon to 4.
  • See spinning and weaving demonstrations and browse the vintage and reproduction apple labels in Town Hall.

We promise a great day of fun and autumn celebration.

For more information, call 253-584-4133.

